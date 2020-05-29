Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.07 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will report $141.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $139.89 million to $142.37 million. Brandywine Realty Trust reported sales of $137.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $567.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $559.76 million to $572.05 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $571.73 million, with estimates ranging from $561.07 million to $583.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $145.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDN. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 298,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 35,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 411,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 34,434 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. 97.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

