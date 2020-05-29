Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $3.54 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,468 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 0.7% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Microsoft by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,172,896 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $342,687,000 after buying an additional 342,489 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $743,000. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 96,905 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $181.40 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1,382.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.29.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.55.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

