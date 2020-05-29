Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BHR. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Braemar Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

NYSE BHR opened at $3.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.29. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $101.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.74.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.34. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

