BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Getting Very Negative Press Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BlackRock earned a media sentiment score of -3.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the asset manager an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE:BLK opened at $536.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $487.71 and a 200-day moving average of $490.84. The company has a market capitalization of $83.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $576.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 25.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.98%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $552.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $487.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.91.

In related news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.36, for a total transaction of $795,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total transaction of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,345 shares of company stock valued at $48,738,038 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

