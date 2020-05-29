BlackRock Inc. Sells 33,200 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 33,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.09% of Hawkins worth $53,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,413,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 498.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 20,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,685,000 after acquiring an additional 17,885 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 14,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 12,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HWKN shares. ValuEngine raised Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BWS Financial began coverage on Hawkins in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hawkins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $42.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.64. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.82 and a 1 year high of $47.94. The company has a market capitalization of $441.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.74.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. Hawkins had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.64 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.233 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Hawkins’s payout ratio is currently 34.96%.

Hawkins Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

