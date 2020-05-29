BlackRock Inc. Sells 194,447 Shares of Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,076,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,447 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Sonic Automotive worth $54,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 24.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $23.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.58.

NYSE:SAH opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Sonic Automotive Inc has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $35.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 2.65.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

In related news, Director Marcus G. Smith bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.43 per share, for a total transaction of $57,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,266.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus G. Smith bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $95,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,096.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 12,500 shares of company stock worth $162,345. Insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

