BlackRock Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 865,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.55% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $54,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

ACWI stock opened at $72.05 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $53.31 and a 1 year high of $81.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.35.

