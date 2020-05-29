BlackRock Inc. Has $54.07 Million Position in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,964,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 747,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.59% of Realogy worth $54,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,692,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,664,000 after purchasing an additional 154,158 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realogy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 34,126 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Realogy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $876,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Realogy by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 268,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 31,735 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:RLGY opened at $5.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average is $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $714.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.62. Realogy Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $13.88.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.07). Realogy had a negative net margin of 8.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RLGY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Realogy from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Realogy from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised Realogy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Compass Point raised Realogy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

In related news, Director Enrique Silva bought 11,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $99,617.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina L. Helmkamp bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.87 per share, with a total value of $177,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 97,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,199.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

