BlackRock Inc. Has $53 Million Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,398,740 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 368,600 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of GlaxoSmithKline worth $52,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $871,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 12.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GSK. Shore Capital cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $41.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day moving average is $43.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $102.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.73. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $48.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.68%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

