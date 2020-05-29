BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,044,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,238 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.83% of Trupanion worth $53,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Check Capital Management Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 28,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Trupanion by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Trupanion by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trupanion by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRUP. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trupanion from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James cut Trupanion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of TRUP opened at $31.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -629.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.52. Trupanion Inc has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $38.06.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $111.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.10 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trupanion Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $218,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $102,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,516 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,367 over the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

