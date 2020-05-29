Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BLKB. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Blackbaud from $89.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.75.

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $58.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.64. Blackbaud has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $97.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 157.92, a PEG ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $223.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 21,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

