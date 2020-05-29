BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $26.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $43.00 on Friday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $51.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.11 and a 200 day moving average of $21.70. The firm has a market cap of $929.52 million, a PE ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.21). Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 39.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 28.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

