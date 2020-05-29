BidaskClub Upgrades Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) to “Hold”

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Tristate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Tristate Capital from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tristate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TSC opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $433.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 2.01. Tristate Capital has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.30.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $48.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.23 million. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Analysts forecast that Tristate Capital will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tristate Capital news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf purchased 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.72 per share, for a total transaction of $56,026.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 257,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,579.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James F. Getz bought 15,000 shares of Tristate Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.22 per share, with a total value of $273,300.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 33,364 shares of company stock valued at $530,591 in the last 90 days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

