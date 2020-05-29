BidaskClub Upgrades SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to “Sell”

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Shares of SEIC opened at $53.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.29. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.32.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $414.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.12 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 29.17%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,543,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,083,291,000 after purchasing an additional 536,382 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 3,518.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,354,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $481,600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,628 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,645,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $261,622,000 after purchasing an additional 66,769 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,589,000 after buying an additional 27,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,536,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,623,000 after buying an additional 162,289 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

