BidaskClub Upgrades Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) to “Hold”

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Hemisphere Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

Get Hemisphere Media Group alerts:

HMTV opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average is $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Hemisphere Media Group has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $15.34.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.41 million for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%.

In related news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $2,870,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 52.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,031,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 796,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,821,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after buying an additional 10,847 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 727,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,213,000 after buying an additional 32,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. 29.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.