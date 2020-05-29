BidaskClub Upgrades Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) to “Strong-Buy”

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Shares of ACLS opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $29.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.01. The firm has a market cap of $878.09 million, a P/E ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $118.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $525,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $1,959,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,674 shares of company stock worth $3,529,978 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.