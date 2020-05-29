BidaskClub Lowers Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) to Sell

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

MEET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.25 price target on shares of Meet Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.30 price target on shares of Meet Group in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Meet Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.30 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.50 to $6.30 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Meet Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.74.

Shares of Meet Group stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $442.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Meet Group has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $7.00.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.30 million. Meet Group had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Meet Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meet Group news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 751,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $4,515,962.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,429,319 shares of company stock valued at $27,070,208. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEET. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Meet Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,504,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 49,407 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Meet Group by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Meet Group by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 216,658 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Meet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meet Group Company Profile

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

