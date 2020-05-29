BidaskClub Downgrades Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) to Hold

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on XENE. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Shares of XENE stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.94 million, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $18.45.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,949,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,552,000 after acquiring an additional 207,475 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 161.9% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,662,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 174.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 429,613 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 107,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $7,709,000. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

