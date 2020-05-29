BidaskClub Downgrades Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) to Buy

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

APTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptose Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.15.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Shares of APTO opened at $7.11 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTO. Corriente Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 544.1% during the 1st quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,918,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,960 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,158,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,725,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,508,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.