Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,706 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 195.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after buying an additional 68,146 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 12.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 396.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the period. 27.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BYND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $118.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.39.

In other news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total value of $1,888,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,027,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 273,527 shares of company stock worth $33,921,494 over the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $120.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -755.13. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $239.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.23.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

