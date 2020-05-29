Barber Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,401.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,525.45. The company has a market cap of $1,202.24 billion, a PE ratio of 114.72, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,339.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,993.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Rowe upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 target price (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.