Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.12. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$71.40.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$57.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$46.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$53.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$65.94.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.76 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.18 billion.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.