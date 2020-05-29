Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Raised to C$68.00 at Eight Capital

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target hoisted by Eight Capital from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BNS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. CSFB lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$71.40.

Shares of TSE:BNS opened at C$57.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$53.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$65.94. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$46.38 and a 1-year high of C$76.75. The stock has a market cap of $62.75 billion and a PE ratio of 8.44.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.76 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.18 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.9684923 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

