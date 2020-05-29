Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Raised to C$56.00 at National Bank Financial

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price raised by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.35% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$75.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$71.40.
Shares of BNS stock opened at C$57.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$46.38 and a 52 week high of C$76.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$53.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$65.94.
Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.
