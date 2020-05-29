Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Raised to C$56.00 at National Bank Financial

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price raised by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.35% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$75.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$71.40.

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$57.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$46.38 and a 52 week high of C$76.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$53.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$65.94.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported C$1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.76 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.9684923 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

