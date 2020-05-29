Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $21.47 Million Stock Position in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653,230 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,546 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.14% of Wintrust Financial worth $21,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 178,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 29,819 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 656,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,586,000 after purchasing an additional 69,362 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 351.5% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 304,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,018,000 after purchasing an additional 237,348 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

WTFC opened at $44.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average of $54.10. Wintrust Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $74.46.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $374.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.20 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 17.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.57%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

