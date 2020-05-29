Bank of Montreal (BMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.06 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st.

Shares of TSE:BMO opened at C$69.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$55.76 and a 12-month high of C$104.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$68.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$88.45.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported C$2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.35 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.88 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.1313112 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip Orsino bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$73.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$960,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,501,000. Also, Director Don Matthew Wilson Iii bought 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$62.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,035,111.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,882,020.

BMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$108.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$106.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$83.08.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.