B. Riley Comments on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a report issued on Tuesday, May 26th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BRG. Compass Point downgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

BRG stock opened at $6.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.12. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $12.65.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1,450.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 494,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 462,590 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,383,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,677,000 after purchasing an additional 222,902 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 262,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 96,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 4,518.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 91,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 89,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 193.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 77,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, Director Romano Tio purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $48,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,244 shares in the company, valued at $441,625.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 13,930 shares of company stock valued at $155,635 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.