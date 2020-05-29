Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AXNX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $35.91 on Friday. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 10.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average of $29.40.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.17. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 57.95% and a negative net margin of 208.60%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2341.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $600,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,480.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 4,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $153,439.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,234. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,391 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,236 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 310,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after buying an additional 26,515 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $5,196,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 425.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 143,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 116,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $420,000. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

