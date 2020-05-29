Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AVRO. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on shares of Avrobio from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Avrobio from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avrobio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Shares of AVRO opened at $19.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $729.36 million, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.78. Avrobio has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.32.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts anticipate that Avrobio will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVRO. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avrobio by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 386,724 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Avrobio during the 4th quarter worth $752,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Avrobio by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Avrobio by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Avrobio by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Avrobio Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

