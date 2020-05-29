Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

NASDAQ CAR opened at $20.02 on Friday. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average of $26.02.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.51. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 51.68%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post -6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 282,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.59 per share, with a total value of $5,818,033.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director F Robert Salerno bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.24 per share, for a total transaction of $275,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,761.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 515,640 shares of company stock worth $10,159,670 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 247.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.