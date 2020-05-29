Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Sells $409,628.34 in Stock

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 22,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $409,628.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,745,830.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Avantor stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.08. Avantor Inc has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $19.58.
Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Avantor Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have commented on AVTR. Citigroup increased their target price on Avantor from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Avantor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Avantor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Avantor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Avantor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.94.
About Avantor
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.
