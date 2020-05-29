Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Sells $409,628.34 in Stock

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 22,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $409,628.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,745,830.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.08. Avantor Inc has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $19.58.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Avantor Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 3,328.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AVTR. Citigroup increased their target price on Avantor from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Avantor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Avantor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Avantor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Avantor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.94.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

