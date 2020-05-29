Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.20.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th.
AAWW opened at $38.90 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $46.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.63.
In other news, CMO Michael Steen acquired 30,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 147,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,976.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James Anthony Forbes acquired 2,500 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.61 per share, with a total value of $41,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,257.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,932. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,054,000 after acquiring an additional 16,937 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 43,868 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 36,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.
Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
