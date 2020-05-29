Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th.

AAWW opened at $38.90 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $46.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.63.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $1.10. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $643.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Michael Steen acquired 30,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 147,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,976.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James Anthony Forbes acquired 2,500 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.61 per share, with a total value of $41,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,257.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,932. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,054,000 after acquiring an additional 16,937 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 43,868 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 36,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

