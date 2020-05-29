Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) PT Raised to GBX 200 at Canaccord Genuity

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 60.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

Get Atalaya Mining alerts:

Shares of Atalaya Mining stock opened at GBX 124.99 ($1.64) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 112.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 157.37. Atalaya Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 77 ($1.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 220 ($2.89). The firm has a market cap of $160.72 million and a PE ratio of 4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops metal properties in Europe. It holds a 100% interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in Andalucía, Spain. The company was formerly known as EMED Mining Public Limited and changed its name to Atalaya Mining Plc in October 2015.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.