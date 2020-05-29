Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

AZPN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aspen Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Aspen Technology from $154.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $104.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.34. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $73.07 and a fifty-two week high of $142.89. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 60.82% and a net margin of 39.54%. The firm had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 29,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $2,822,818.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,513.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $195,662.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,243.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,336 shares of company stock worth $3,172,806 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth $1,626,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth $594,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. 99.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

