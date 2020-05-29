Artemis Vct PLC (AAM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 4th

Artemis Vct PLC (LON:AAM) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from Artemis Vct’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of AAM stock opened at GBX 32.80 ($0.43) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 23.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.93. Artemis Vct has a 12 month low of GBX 0.38 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 51.79 ($0.68). The firm has a market cap of $17.22 million and a PE ratio of -2.98.
Artemis Vct Company Profile
Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers
Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Vct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Vct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.