Artemis Vct PLC (AAM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 4th

Artemis Vct PLC (LON:AAM) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from Artemis Vct’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of AAM stock opened at GBX 32.80 ($0.43) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 23.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.93. Artemis Vct has a 12 month low of GBX 0.38 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 51.79 ($0.68). The firm has a market cap of $17.22 million and a PE ratio of -2.98.

Artemis Vct Company Profile

Artemis VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in making investments in the companies whose shares are traded on AIM, ISDX, and unquoted companies. It typically invests in the industrial, technology, health care, consumer services, financials, consumer goods, utilities, and oil & gas sector.

