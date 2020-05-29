Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

AROW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Arrow Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

Arrow Financial stock opened at $29.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.29. Arrow Financial has a 12 month low of $20.78 and a 12 month high of $38.31. The company has a market cap of $425.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). Arrow Financial had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $30.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Financial will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $413,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

