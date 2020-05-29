Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Holdings Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 63.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Arrow Financial were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after buying an additional 13,426 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 20,322 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 38,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 29,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Arrow Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised Arrow Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

AROW opened at $29.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $425.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.63. Arrow Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $20.78 and a 1 year high of $38.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.29.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $30.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

