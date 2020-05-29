Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stock Position Lifted by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 59.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 13,117 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,796,000 after buying an additional 117,587 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $67.84 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $85.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.57 and its 200-day moving average is $71.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARW. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Arrow Electronics from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Arrow Electronics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Arrow Electronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,914 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $603,210.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,167.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,400 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $566,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,528 shares in the company, valued at $777,102.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

