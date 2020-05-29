Arizona State Retirement System Sells 27,930 Shares of Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) by 62.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,930 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INVA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Innoviva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,300,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innoviva in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,652,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 226.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 763,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,974,000 after acquiring an additional 529,349 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,582,000 after acquiring an additional 417,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Innoviva in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Shares of INVA opened at $14.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 166.87 and a current ratio of 166.87. Innoviva Inc has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. Innoviva had a return on equity of 59.11% and a net margin of 66.50%. The company had revenue of $78.68 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Innoviva Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. bought 7,717,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $22,149,687.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INVA. Zacks Investment Research raised Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.