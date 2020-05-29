Arizona State Retirement System Sells 13,350 Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,350 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 1st quarter worth $843,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 1st quarter worth $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

SWM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti dropped their target price on Schweitzer-Mauduit International from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $981.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.35. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $46.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.14.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 49.58%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

