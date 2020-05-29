Arizona State Retirement System Invests $198,000 in Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 254,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Switch alerts:

Shares of Switch stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. Switch Inc has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $19.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 314.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average is $15.78.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $128.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Switch Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0294 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Switch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Switch from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Switch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Switch from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

In related news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $883,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 707,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,501,012.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $418,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,250,000 shares in the company, valued at $115,087,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 440,576 shares of company stock worth $6,120,930. Company insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.