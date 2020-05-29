Arizona State Retirement System Has $226,000 Stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,118 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 10,107.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eric S. Zorn purchased 29,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.22 per share, for a total transaction of $268,412.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 93,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,182.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROIC shares. DA Davidson cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Retail Opportunity Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $9.84 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $74.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

