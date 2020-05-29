Arizona State Retirement System Buys Shares of 17,923 Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Pluralsight during the 4th quarter valued at $3,231,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PS opened at $20.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 2.58. Pluralsight Inc has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $33.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average is $16.54.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 54.65% and a negative net margin of 38.07%. The company had revenue of $92.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 11,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $108,361.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,607.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leah C. Johnson sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $41,317.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $64,972.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

PS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pluralsight from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Pluralsight in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Pluralsight from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Pluralsight from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Pluralsight in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

