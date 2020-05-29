Arizona State Retirement System Buys New Shares in Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 26.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,426,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,201,000 after purchasing an additional 508,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 889,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,670,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the first quarter worth approximately $24,638,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the first quarter worth approximately $24,638,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 168.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 762,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,308,000 after buying an additional 478,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 40,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,628,001.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider William Banyai sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $872,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592,051 shares in the company, valued at $23,480,742.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,062 shares of company stock worth $3,484,315 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $35.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.85. Twist Bioscience Corp has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $42.17. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.16.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $19.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 222.66% and a negative return on equity of 71.31%. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.93) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

