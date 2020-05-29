Arizona State Retirement System Acquires New Position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,547,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Rite Aid by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Rite Aid by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 844,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,062,000 after acquiring an additional 94,287 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Rite Aid by 4,539.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 445,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in Rite Aid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

RAD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Rite Aid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of RAD stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $748.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.92. Rite Aid Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Rite Aid Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.