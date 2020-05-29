Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Trading Down 3.8%

Argonaut Gold Inc (TSE:AR)’s share price fell 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.72 and last traded at C$1.77, 159,828 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 941,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.84.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.61. The stock has a market cap of $332.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$95.17 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Argonaut Gold Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo mine located in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the San Agustin project located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

