Arena REIT No 1 (ASX:ARF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.13

Shares of Arena REIT No 1 (ASX:ARF) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and traded as low as $2.00. Arena REIT No 1 shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 722,507 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $616.97 million and a PE ratio of 8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$2.63.

Arena REIT No 1 Company Profile (ASX:ARF)

Arena REIT is an ASX300 listed property group that owns, manages and develops social infrastructure property assets across Australia. Our current portfolio of social infrastructure property assets is leased to a diversified tenant base in the growing early learning and healthcare sectors.

