Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ARCT. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $36.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 3.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.45. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $62.97.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 409.05% and a negative net margin of 151.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,383,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,041,000 after purchasing an additional 109,343 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $608,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $641,000. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

