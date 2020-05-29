ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) Holdings Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 147,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after buying an additional 12,277 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after buying an additional 31,871 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 82,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 71,478 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at $4,537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.22.

ArcBest stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $554.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. ArcBest Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.60.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.77 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ArcBest Corp will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

