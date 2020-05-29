AR Asset Management Inc. Has $19.77 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

AR Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,745 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 8.1% of AR Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after buying an additional 1,610,137 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after buying an additional 1,183,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 1,105,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $285.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities raised their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.38.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $318.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $294.04 and its 200 day moving average is $287.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,396.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

